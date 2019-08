Bailarines organizan flashmob en defensa del príncipe George

View this post on Instagram

😱 300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue. I almost didn’t start dancing when I was young – I constantly said “dancing is only for girls”. It took 2 years for my parents to convince me and I’m so glad I did. I hope the next generation of boys don’t have to deal with the same type of bullying a lot of us had to deal with – we will not stand for it! #boysdancetoo . . #dancer #dancers #dancing