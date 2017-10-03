Agencias / El Dictamen
Una nueva pareja impactó a las redes cuando el portal TMX publicó imágenes exclusivas del cantante Sam Smith y el actor de 13 Reasons Why, Brandon Flynn. La pareja se encontraba paseando por Greenwich Village, Nueva York.
Esta es la primera vez que el cantante de 25 años y el actor de 23 son fotografiados en público. Previamente Flynn fue vinculado a su compañero en la serie de Netflix, Miles Heizer (Alex), pero el actor lo negó.
Por su parte Smith acaba de lanzar un nuevo tema “Too Good at Goodbyes“.
Recientemente Flynn publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una respuesta ante los mensajes homofóbicos que salieron a la luz en medio del debate por el matrimonio igualitario en Australia.
“Hemos estado muy asustados todas nuestras vidas gracias a los estigmas que nos rodean, estigmas que propagaron la misma clase de gente que ahora hace volar el avión sobre Sydney”, dijo.
Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate
