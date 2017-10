In honor of the lives lost , injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity , peace & hopefulness! So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years … #TheClimb . These words mean more now to me than ever … " Keep The Faith" ….. Sending love to ALL! Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek …. hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain 💛 @happyhippiefdn

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT