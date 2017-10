#NYGyoga (24h) I asked you to vote on IG stories.😊 Swipe right for results! Would you? ❤ 1. @brittneylee_96 2. @yogi_mhc 3. @anaja_yoga 4. @anirinana You are all amazing! ❤ Thank you @anirinana. "Hi, you are such an inspiration and an encouragement for all of us to love our bodies and embrace it fully. I'm sending my yoga picture along, would love to participate in your project. Sending light and warmth your way. ❤ I want to encourage ALL body forms and shapes (you!) to share your nude yoga photos with me. Use #NYGyoga / @ Tag me or send a DM! 😊

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:59am PDT