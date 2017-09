To all my fans in Mexico — I was very much looking forward to coming to visit all of you in November. While the convention chose to announce my attendance earlier this week, my commitment to the convention was made many months ago, prior to the devastating earthquakes that many of you and your families have endured. I was indeed questioning the significance of my attendance at the convention in light of the tragedy. I have decided to postpone my visit, and in lieu of the profits earned by this appearance, I will be making a donation to support the various relief efforts happening in Mexico City. I hope to see all of your strong, smiling faces soon. Love and Light, Millie

